WATCH: Texas police chief chases, capture hit-and-run suspect on foot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CNN NEWSOURCE) – The police chief from one of Texas’ largest cities chased a hit and run suspect on foot and arrested him.

Watch the video above from the chase that happened Friday morning in Fort Worth. Police say officers were at the scene of a car crash when they realized the driver who caused the accident ran away.

Police Chief Ed Kraus was driving nearby when he heard the police radio traffic and jumped in to help the officers.

You can see from the chopper video that Kraus chased the suspect, jumped over a fence before the suspect finally gave up and laid on the ground. The unnamed suspect was arrested and charged with evading arrest.

Chief Kraus said he’s one of 1,700 officers who do this kind of work every day.