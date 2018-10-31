National

WATCH: NASA engineers get nerdy in pumpkin carving contest

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 08:52 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 09:16 AM EDT

PASADENA, CA (CNN) -  It seems pumpkin carving gets more competitive every year -- from the cute to the scary. But the engineers at NASA are taking their creations out of this world.

This was the seventh year for NASA's pumpkin carving contest at its Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The contestants took standard jack o lanterns and made them spin - glow - and even battle other pumpkins.

All of the contestants had to create their entries on their own time. The prize for the best one -- good old fashion bragging rights.

