WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Louisiana casino

National

by: Shelby Banks

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — Photojournalist Matt Goins at News Channel 11’s sister station has shared video of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area. Laura made landfall this morning as a dangerous category four storm.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss