WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Louisiana casino

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — Photojournalist Matt Goins at News Channel 11’s sister station has shared video of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area. Laura made landfall this morning as a dangerous category four storm.
