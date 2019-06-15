WATCH: Hawk hitches ride on windshield in California

(CBS) - There are about 4 million people who live in Los Angeles, and just about everyone there complains about the traffic.

It's so bad even hawks have to hitch a ride.

That's what happened to Stacy Eddy and her passenger Rebecca Hobbs this week.

A red tail hawk landed on a car's hood and stayed there for 15 minutes, shown in this hilarious video taken June 13, 2019 and posted to YouTube by Matt Eddy.

Eddy the driver and her passenger Hobbs, who shot the video, can be heard laughing throughout as the hawk scowls, spreads his wings, walks across the windshield wipers and digs in.

Eventually, the hawk flew off.

"We felt like Uber for Hawks," they posted at the end of the video. "Hope he gave us five stars."