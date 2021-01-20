WATCH: Garth Brooks calls for unity in ‘Amazing Grace’ inauguration performance

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Country singer Garth Brooks took to the Capitol steps to perform his rendition of “Amazing Grace” at Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Brooks called for a sense of unity by asking Americans to sing a verse of the hymn together.
“Not just the people here,” Brooks said. “But the people at home. At work, as one, united.”
Brooks ended his acapella rendition by thanking President Biden and Vice President Harris. He was also seen greeting Vice President Mike Pence and President George W. Bush.
“This is a great day in our household,” the country music superstar said during a virtual press conference two days before the inauguration. “This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity.”
“I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I’m so tired of being divided,” he added.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.