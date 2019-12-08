WATCH: Fayetteville Police Chief provides details on suspect killing police officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds held a press conference at 10 a.m. Sunday morning to provide details of a suspect killing a Fayetteville police officer in the parking lot Saturday evening.

At 9:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the shots were fired in the back parking lot of the Fayetteville Police Department on Rock Street.

The officer was by his patrol car when he was shot and killed.

Several officers were inside and chased the suspect. The suspect was killed in a nearby alley. “…It appears the suspect executed my officer,” Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said.

Here is a press release from the Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department:

