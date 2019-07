GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. – The 64th annual Grandfather Mountain Highlands Games are underway in North Carolina.

Competitions will continue Saturday into Sunday, with hundreds across the region making their way to the mountainous community for a weekend of fun.

A schedule from the events can be found HERE.

News Channel 11 will be providing updates from today’s schedule of activities and a report will be featured on-air starting this evening at 6 p.m.