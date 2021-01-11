Washington Monument closing due to threats to disrupt Biden inauguration

The Washington Monument is seen in the background as pro-Trump protesters break through barriers onto the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Days after a rally of thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters led to a siege of the U.S. Capitol, the National Park Service is shutting down access to the Washington Monument for roughly two weeks.

The National Park Service announced its temporarily closing access to the monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The agency said Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

Park officials said that groups involved in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol are continuing to “threaten to disrupt” Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning Monday, running through Jan. 24.

They said they may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and restrooms on the National Mall and could extend the closures “if the conditions persist.”

“These temporary closures are based upon a determination, in consultation with the local authorities, that such actions are necessary for the maintenance of public health and safety,” NPS said.

It was unclear whether the closures would prevent the National Park Service from issuing new public gathering permits for First Amendment demonstrations on the National Mall between now and Jan. 24. A spokesman for the Park Service could not immediately be reached for comment.

The permit for the Jan. 6 rally in support of President Donald Trump that led to violence at the Capitol was issued to “Women for America First,” a group that has been involved in other pro-Trump rallies in Washington challenging the Nov. 3 election results.

Gatherings of more than 25 people on the Mall normally need a permit from the Park Service. Last week’s rally permit was initially listed for 5,000 people but later expanded to 30,000.

READ THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE’S FULL STATEMENT: