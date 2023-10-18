WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is “confident” that a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital was the result of a failed rocket launch by militants and not an airstrike by Israel.

Warner and committee vice chairman Sen. Marco Rubio released a joint statement Wednesday on the explosion at Gaza City’s al-Ahli hospital, which Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said killed at least 500 people.

“The Senate Intelligence Committee has received and reviewed intelligence related to the attack on al-Ahli hospital in Gaza. Based on this information, we feel confident that the explosion was the result of a failed rocket launch by militant terrorists and not the result of an Israeli airstrike.” Joint statement by Sens. Warner and Rubio

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that the explosion was not caused by Israel but “appears” to have been “by the other team” instead.