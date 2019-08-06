Walmart will still sell guns after two mass shootings in one week

EL PASO, TX (WJHL) — In the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, Walmart says it’s not going to stop selling guns.

CBS News reports a spokesperson says there will be no change in any company policy, noting that no retailer is immune to violence.

Walmart says employees take computer-based active-shooter training when they first join the company, and they repeat that training process quarterly.

The retailer stopped selling handguns in 1993 and assault-style weapons in 2015.

In 2017, the Arkansas-based retailer hiked the minimum age for gun and ammo purchases to people 21 and older.