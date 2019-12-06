Walmart selling KFC fried chicken-scented firelogs

(CNN) – “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire” is a line from a Christmas song that immediately brings images of trees and presents to mind.
But what if that fire smelled like fried chicken?
Well, Walmart is hoping to make that idea a reality in your home this holiday season.
It’s the limited edition KFC 11 Herbs and Spices Log.
The logs developed with Enviro-Log will be for sale exclusively at Walmart.com for $18.99.
But if you want to make sure your house smells like fried chicken, you’re going to have to act fast.
You have to option to burn it inside or outside.