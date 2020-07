FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WJHL) — Walmart announced on its website that beginning in August, super centers across the country will host socially distanced drive-in events, including drive-in family movies.

Locations are yet to be announced, but Walmart encourages those who are interested in these events to sign up for weekly newsletters for more information at Walmart.com