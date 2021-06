WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA will try to launch a Minotaur rocket carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office on Tuesday morning.

The launch was originally scheduled for around 7 a.m., but was pushed back due to the weather.

We're getting ready to launch a #Minotaur rocket carrying a payload for the @NRO. We're holding the count due to storms in the area and will delay the start of the live stream. Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/gVR2maVdmY — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) June 15, 2021

The launch is now scheduled for around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch live above or via YouTube.