Waffle House accepting Valentine’s Day reservations at select restaurants

(WJHL) – Waffle House is giving couples the chance to make a romantic reservation at participating restaurants this Valentine’s Day.

According to Waffle House, reservations can be made for two by calling the participating restaurants.

Unfortunately for the Tri-Cities, there are no restaurants participating in the immediate area. However, Waffle Houses in other parts of Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina are taking reservations.

Click here to see a full list of participating Waffle House restaurants, complete with addresses, phone numbers and a recommendation of who to ask for.