Volkswagen unveils mobile charging robot

(CNN) – Electric car owners will understand this problem: hunting down a charging port in a parking garage. Volkswagen says this product can help.

It’s a mobile charging robot designed to come to your car anywhere in a parking garage.

This way drivers can park where they want and it won’t be an issue if a fixed charging station isn’t available.

Volkswagen says the robot would not require any human interaction, it would drive itself to the vehicle and connect itself.

It’s just a prototype right now the carmaker hasn’t set a market launch date yet.

