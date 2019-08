(WJHL) – Volkswagen is recalling 670,000 cars, saying that it is possible that the key can be removed from the ignition when the car isn’t in park.

The company says it is a fault in the shift lever that can cause what is being called a rollaway risk.

Models affected include the 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 Volkswagen Golf, the 2015 – 2019 Golf GTL, 2012 – 2019 Beetle and the 2011 -2018 Jetta.

Officials say the majority of the recalled models are Jetta.