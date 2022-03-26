RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s unemployment rate was reduced by 0.1% in February. The rate still falls short of pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Virginia Employment Commission, the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 3.2% in February, dropping from 3.3% in January. This 0.1% decrease appears to reflect a trend of minor fluctuations over the last couple of months. The unemployment rate was 3.2% in December, 3.4% in November, and 3.6% in October.

While the unemployment rate is much better than it was during the peak of the pandemic — in April 2020 it rose as high as 10.6% — it is still not nearly as low as it was during pre-pandemic levels — in February 2020 it was as low as 2.6%.

(Courtesy of Virginia Employment Commission)

“With a 3.2% unemployment rate in February, Virginia continues to outperform most states,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The number of employed residents grew while our labor force rose significantly last month.”

Virginia’s unemployment rate continues to be below the national average, which fell from 4.0% to 3.8%.

“Given our current economy and business environment, now is a great time to forge a career and join the workforce in the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “Although we see an uptick in the labor force participation, my administration is laser-focused on continually increasing our labor participation rate.”

The labor force participation rate continues to be largely stagnant, sitting at 63.0% in February. This is a 0.1% increase from 62.9% in January, but the participation rate has barely fluctuated since being 63.0% in October 2021.

By comparison, the national labor force participation rate was 62.3%, making the Commonwealth slightly ahead of the curve.

The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

The sharp rise in nonfarm employment in Virginia– workers, excluding farm workers and workers in a handful of other job classifications — of 21,300 employees is an impressive increase compared to recent months. In January, the total number of nonfarm payroll employees fell by 4,900.