VIDEO: Woman who crashed car into child’s bedroom arrested for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom plowed into a neighbor’s house, destroying a child’s bedroom last December.

Thirty-four-year-old Melanie Montoya told Albuquerque police (APD) she was speeding on 3rd Street by the railyards just a few blocks from her home when she lost control of her vehicle.

“I was just leaving my house to go smoke because everybody was, like, calm at my house, you know?” Montoya said.

She slammed into a two-story, 100-year-old home, waking area neighbors and destroying a bedroom.

“Another day, my son’s going to be in there; thank God he wasn’t, but I’ve already lost a child,” the victim told APD. “I put my pajamas on, sat down on my couch and my whole house exploded.”

Montoya admitted she had been drinking that day and giggled her way through a series of field sobriety tests before she was charged with aggravated DWI and careless driving.

She was charged with aggravated DWI because she refused to take a breathalyzer test and is set to go to trial next month.