Video shows massive, underwater fire in Gulf of Mexico after pipeline ruptures

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The PEMEX logotype on the tower of the drilling tower of La Muralla IV exploration oil rig, operated by Mexican company “Grupo R” and working for Mexico’s state-owned oil company PEMEX, in the Gulf of Mexico on August 30, 2013. The semisubmersible platform is able to drill to a depth of 10.000 meters in an enviroment such as the Gulf of Mexico. (OMAR TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (NEXSTAR) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards (meters) from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

Pemex said in a statement that workers cut off gas to the pipeline and extinguished the fire around 10:45 a.m.

The company was able to resume normal operations and will investigate the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

