Video of alleged child abuse at day care center prompts investigation

ALPINE, Calif (KWSB) — A social media post that apparently shows a day care worker pouring water on a sleeping toddler has prompted an investigation at an East County day care center.

An Alpine Children’s Academy employee allegedly poured water on a sleeping 18-month-old girl, videotaped the act and posted the footage social media, according to sheriff’s officials and Hunan Arshakian, owner of the daycare center in the 2400 block of Alpine Boulevard. FOX 5 received the video via a Facebook post. The poster claimed to have copied the video from the daycare worker’s Snapchat post.

The baby did not suffer any injuries, Arshakian said, adding that a motive for the alleged abuse was unclear.

The purported crime was reported Wednesday afternoon. Upon learning about it an hour later, the director of the facility immediately fired the teacher’s aide suspected of doing it and reported it to authorities, Arshakian said. A second employee believed to have been involved in the episode also was terminated, he said. Their names have not been released.

Child-abuse detectives are investigating the matter, sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Ralph said.

The baby’s parents were immediately notified elected to keep the girl enrolled in the daycare center, Arshakian said.