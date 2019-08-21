VIDEO: Florida panthers show alarming behavior, stumbling to walk

(CNN) — Some Florida panthers have been hit with a mysterious disorder that’s affecting their ability to walk. Wildlife officials are calling the video alarming. You can see the animals stumble as they try to walk along trails.

Officials say these videos are from multiple areas throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation say some of the animals had neurological damage. There are only about 120 adult panthers in the population, and they’re listed on the endangered species act.

FWC says its testing for toxins like rat pesticides also infectious diseases and nutritional deficiencies.