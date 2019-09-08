Vegan sues neighbors for barbecuing in their backyard

PERTH, Australia (KRON) – A vegan woman has filed a lawsuit against her neighbors, complaining about the smell of meat and fish coming from the barbecues wafting into her yard.

Australia’s 9 News reports Cilla Carden took her case to the Supreme Court of Western Australia, citing her neighbors’ barbecuing, smoking, and children playing basketball among other complaints.

Carden is accusing her neighbors of doing it all on purpose.

“It’s deliberate,” she told Nine. “All I can smell is fish. I can’t enjoy my backyard.”

Carden’s complaint was tossed out of court earlier this year and she filed an appeal.

That appeal was rejected in July but she says she’ll keep fighting.

“I’m a good person. I just want peace and quiet,” she told the West Australian.

In response, thousands are planning to attend a cookout outside her home, according to a Facebook page called “Community BBQ for Cilla Carden.”

“Don’t let Cilla destroy a good old Aussie tradition, join us for a community BBQ, and help Cilla Carden GET SOME PORK ON HER FORK,” the event description reads.

The barbecue is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Latest News Headlines:



