V-Day revenge? Name a bug after an ex, feed it to a zoo animal

Taipei, TAIWAN: This photo dated 13 March, 2007 shows a cockroach raised by Professor Lin Jin-tun of Taiwan Normal University staying calmly on his hand in Taipei. After spending 15 years studying cockroaches, Lin has come to the conclusion that its reputation as a filthy insect is wide of the reality and that despite living in garbage it actually loves a clean environment. The cockroach is one of the hardiest creatures on the planet; it can live for a month without food — and can even survive on the glue from the back of stamps if necessary — and hold its breath for 45 minutes. AFP PHOTO/Sam YEH (Photo credit should read SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Need a way to get revenge (sort of) on an ex? The San Antonio Zoo has an option for you.

The “Cry Me a Cockroach” event on Valentine’s Day offers people the chance to name a cockroach after someone with whom, perhaps, they didn’t end on good terms.

If naming a cockroach after someone isn’t enough, staff will feed it to one of the zoo’s many hungry birds and reptiles, and you can watch. Maybe it’ll heal some of those old wounds, and you can be proud of yourself for handling it like an adult.

If you’re on the opposite side and love the one you’re with, the zoo has that taken care of, too.

You and your valentine can eat dinner next to the hippos (seriously) at the Wild at Heart Valentine’s Dinner.

The El Paso Zoo held a similarly buggy Valentine’s Day event last year. The zoo let people name cockroaches and then released them into a meerkat habitat. The meerkats took care of the rest.