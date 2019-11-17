Utah DMV forces trans woman to remove makeup

SALT LAKE CITY (CNN) – A transgender woman in Salt Lake City says she was humiliated when state employees forced her to remove her makeup. She was getting a new driver’s license photo taken at the time.

This University of Utah Ph.D. student and geography instructor knows a lot about looking through microscopes and being under them.

“Just being a member of the trans community I’m used to being discriminated against on a daily basis, unfortunately,” said Jaydee Dolinar who was forced to remove her makeup for a DMV photo.

And particularly troubled by what happened when she replaced her license at the Fairpark driver’s license division Wednesday.

She says they took her picture, but then a supervisor told her she’d have to take her makeup off.

“Because my appearance didn’t match my gender it wouldn’t be able to be picked up by face recognition software,” Dolinar added.

When Dolinar asked what she should do…

“She said ‘well, we have hand sanitizer you can use.’ Alright, so I used the hand sanitizer and paper towels and scrubbed it all off,” she said.

In the middle of the driver’s license office, Dolinar said, as everyone watched, humiliating for her.

“That made me feel like I shouldn’t be a part of this community,” Dolinar said.

The driver’s license division told CNN there was a miscommunication with the supervisor over policy, and that this shouldn’t have happened.

“We would definitely never support disrespecting any individual in our offices,” said Chris Caras, Director of the Utah DPS Driver License Division.

The department says they’ll implement additional training across the board.

“We obviously would not want one of these things to happen in our offices ever again,” Caras added.

“Policy misinterpretation? No, it was discriminatory, you know, completely discriminatory,” Dolinar said.

Dolinar has her temporary license with a picture of lipstick smeared across her face.

“It hurts, a lot,” she said.

A reminder of something she’d rather not look at or have others deal with.

“I don’t want anybody to have to experience this. It’s terrible. It’s like, just have some humanity,” Dolinar said.

The driver license division said they worked with the organization ‘transgender education advocates of Utah’ to make a sensitivity training video a few years ago, but are now planning on additional training.