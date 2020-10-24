UT will not offer pass/fail grading system amid challenging second semester during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday, University of Tennessee officials said that on campus, there were currently 57 active cases of COVID-19 with 308 people in self-isolation.

Among those 57 active cases, 52 are students, and five are employees.

Provost John Zomchick shared some good news during the university’s weekly update, that more and more students are actively taking part in pooled testing at their dorms and other on-campus housing.

More than 70% of students have participated in the program so far.

Zomchick says out of the 4,400 students they have tested since September, they have found 35 cases of COVID-19.

Assistant Provost Amber Williams announced that after discussing with students and analyzing the university’s options about its grading system during the pandemic, UT will not offer a pass/fail option going forward.

“When we had the pass/no pass option we did that because we knew we had flexibility. With so many students being on federal financial aid, that flexibility is not there anymore.” Assistant Provost Amber Williams

UT leaders add that the flexibility of other institutions for students applying to masters level education and further is dwindling as well which also led to this decision.