USPS launches an election mail website

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday it has launched a new election mail website which provides comprehensive information about voting by mail.

USPS said the new site was made in response to the anticipated increase of people voting by mail during the 2020 election. They said the website will provide information to customers who want to vote by mail, as well as election officials who are looking for resources.

The website gives clear instructions about voting by mail in the upcoming election, like how voters must request their ballot no later than 15 days before the election and should send it in at least a week before.

The U.S. Postal Service remains fully committed to fulfilling its role in the electoral process when policymakers choose to use our services in administering elections. The Postal Service can fully handle and deliver the anticipated increase in Election Mail volume and is continuing to coordinate with state and local election officials through November. Election officials and voters are being asked to be mindful of the Postal Service’s established delivery standards and consider how the mail actually works, so that voters have adequate time to request, receive, complete and send their mail-in ballots. The Postal Service will continue to do everything in its power to efficiently handle and deliver Election Mail, including ballots, in a manner consistent with the proven processes and procedures that have been relied upon for years. U.S. Postal Service

