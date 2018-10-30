UPDATE: Indiana woman now charged in killing family of three waiting to board a school bus Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy ISP) Alyssa Shepherd [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) - UPDATE - The Associated Press is reporting the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed three young siblings as they crossed a northern Indiana road to board a school bus is facing charges.



Indiana State Police say 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury. Shepherd was being held on a $15,000 surety bond.



State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum says 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle died at the scene Tuesday morning along with their 9-year-old sister,



The siblings and an 11-year-old boy were struck about 7 a.m., before sunrise, as they were crossing a two-lane road near Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis, to board a Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus.



Slocum says the injured boy, Maverik Lowe, is undergoing surgery at a Fort Wayne hospital.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION

ROCHESTER, INDIANA (WISH-TV) - Three children were struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning while waiting at a bus stop, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP says the fatal incident happened at approximately 7:15 at a bus stop in the 4800 block of South State Road 25 near Rochester, Indiana.

Police say all three children, two girls, and a boy, were of elementary school age. One other child, who was seriously injured, was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

According to the ISP, all three children killed were from the same family.

The driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene.

Following the fatal incident, the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation released the following statement: