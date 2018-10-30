UPDATE: Indiana woman now charged in killing family of three waiting to board a school bus
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) - UPDATE - The Associated Press is reporting the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed three young siblings as they crossed a northern Indiana road to board a school bus is facing charges.
Indiana State Police say 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury. Shepherd was being held on a $15,000 surety bond.
State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum says 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle died at the scene Tuesday morning along with their 9-year-old sister,
The siblings and an 11-year-old boy were struck about 7 a.m., before sunrise, as they were crossing a two-lane road near Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis, to board a Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus.
Slocum says the injured boy, Maverik Lowe, is undergoing surgery at a Fort Wayne hospital.
PREVIOUS INFORMATION
ROCHESTER, INDIANA (WISH-TV) - Three children were struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning while waiting at a bus stop, according to the Indiana State Police.
ISP says the fatal incident happened at approximately 7:15 at a bus stop in the 4800 block of South State Road 25 near Rochester, Indiana.
Police say all three children, two girls, and a boy, were of elementary school age. One other child, who was seriously injured, was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.
According to the ISP, all three children killed were from the same family.
The driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene.
Following the fatal incident, the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation released the following statement:
"Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student families and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus.
We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents.
We are waiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students, and our staff."
Previous
The Latest: Ryan, Trump at odds on
Next
Halloween can be deadly for pedestrians,
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Effort being made to bring hundreds of federal jobs to former Alpha Natural Resources building
- "A matter of time" before Tri-Cities sees opioid overdose outbreak; health officials prepare
- Washington County, TN schools to install sex-offender-flagging system in every building
- Hug-A-Thon helps raise money for Miracle Field
- Ground broken on new complex at NeSCC
- Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
- UPDATE: Indiana woman now charged in killing family of three waiting to board a school bus
- TCAT Elizabethton enters into an agreement with Kubota
- GALLERY: Multi-state drug investigation nets 31 arrests, 17 at-large
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Virginia High advances to the Region D volleyball finals by defeating John Battle New
Lady Bearcats topple Lady Trojans in straight setsRead More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tusculum's Pratt named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Pratt, a senior from Cocoa, Florida, rushed for a career-high 151 yards and scored four touchdowns in Tusculum’s 41-28 victory over Carson-Newman.Read More »
-
Bristol Virginia Public Schools encourages parents to use their app to submit bullying reports
Bristol Virginia Public Schools are pushing parents and students to submit bullying incidents through the Bristol Virginia Public Schools mobile application, following Monday's fatal school shooting in North Carolina which officials say sparked from bullying.Read More »
-
Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
Statewide vigils, including one in Knoxville, are planned for Nov. 1 demonstrating opposition to the planned execution of Edmund Zagorski.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New poll shows Blackburn, Lee leading with likely voters for Nov. election
A new NBC News/Marist poll shows some positive results for the Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Tennessee.Read More »
-
As season nears, men's hoops hosts Holding Court 6
The Bucs, who will play an exhibition game against Southern Wesleyan on Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Freedom HallRead More »