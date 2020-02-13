UPDATE: Body of missing South Carolina 6-year-old Faye Swetlik found, investigation treated as a homicide

UPDATE: (WSPA)- Cayce Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that the body of missing 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik was found Thursday.

Cayce Department of Public Safety’s Director Byron Snellgrove spoke to members of the media at around 2 p.m. Thursday. Public Safety officials address media earlier in the morning Thursday at around 10:45 a.m.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we’re announcing that we have found the body that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik. We are now treating this case as a homicide,” Snellgrove said. “As this community has been working hard to find Faye and bring her home safely, we wanted you to know as soon as possible.”

“At this time no arrests have been made. You need to know that this is a fluid investigation and that we’re working diligently on it. We also need to inform you that during the course of our investigation a deceased male was located in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. That investigation has just begun,” Snellgrove said.

“At this time we feel there is no danger to the community,” he said. “We will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.”

