United Airlines updates pilot alcohol policy

(CNN) – United Airlines is now telling its pilots they can’t drink alcohol 12 hours before reporting for work.

The new rule comes a week after two pilots were arrested in Scotland, accused of being intoxicated before a flight to New Jersey.

United pilots were reportedly told about the new policy, which started August 10, in a special bulletin.

The 12-hour rule is more stringent than the Federal Aviation Administration’s eight-hour policy.

Flight crews for American, Delta and Southwest currently must abstain from alcohol for eight hours before starting work.