Uber to block customers who refuse to wear a mask

(WJHL) — In an E-mail sent to customers last week, Uber warned that those who do not wear masks while utilizing its services will be blocked from the Uber app.

The company said in the E-mail, “Now, if you’re ever flagged for not wearing a mask, you’ll have to take a selfie in the app to verify that you’re wearing one before your next ride. Drivers must also verify they’re wearing a mask before they can start accepting trips.”

Uber reminded both customers and workers that masks are mandatory for both parties involved, and either can flag the other for failing to abide to the policy.