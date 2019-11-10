U.S. Marine Corps turns 244 this year

SAN FRANCISCO – NOVEMBER 10: Members of the U.S. Marine Corp honor guard salute during the singing of the National Anthem during the unveiling ceremony for the new “Distinguished Marines” commemorative stamps November 10, 2005 in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Postal Service issued a commemorative stamp series called “Distinguished Marines.” on the 230th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corp. The four-stamp series features images of U.S. Marines Lewis B. Puller, Daniel J. Daly, John Basilone and John A. Lejeune. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The Few. The Proud. The Marines.

We all know the slogan.

Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day, also marks another special day for service members.

It honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The military branch started way back in 1775 as part of the U.S. Navy, leading up to the American Revolution.

The recruiting headquarters was in the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia.

That’s considered the birthplace of the Marines.

Today, Marine Corps members are proud to say they’re the first in and last out during military conflict.

If you know one, thank them for their service.

You can also go to a local Marine Corps birthday celebration.