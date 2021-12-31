U.S. Army: Betty White ‘legend on and off the screen’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many were sharing their stories of Betty White on social media just hours after her death was announced Friday. The longtime TV and movie star died just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

The U.S. Army tweeted Friday, sharing their thoughts about the former American Women’s Voluntary Services member. Many of those who reacted to the tweet didn’t realize the Golden Girl had served in a support role to servicemembers during World War II.

We are saddened by the passing of Betty White.



Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services.



A true legend on and off the screen.

According to the New York Times, White joined the AWVS after graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 1939. While a part of the service she drove a “PX truck” to deliver supplies to soldiers manning gun emplacements along the southern California coast in the event of an attack.

She also met and married a P-38 pilot, Dick Barker in a marriage that lasted less than a year.