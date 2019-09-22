Two firefighters hurt after fire at PA assisted living center

(CNN) – Two firefighters in Pennsylvania were hurt when a fire tore through an assisted living complex.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning in Upper Macungie.

82 residents and five staff members were reportedly inside the building.

Firefighters used ground ladders to rescue at least six of the residents, who were taken to area hospitals.

One firefighter fell from a ladder and was treated at the scene.

Another was transported to a local hospital for what officials said were non-life threatening injuries.

The fire is under investigation but is believed to have started outside of the facility, quickly spreading to the roof.

