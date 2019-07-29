Two brands of taco seasoning being recalled due to risk of Salmonella

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A recall alert is now in effect some taco seasoning sold in area stores.

Williams Foods, LLC Packaging Products under Great Value and H-E-B brand names are recalling two brands due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

The FDA issued a notice this week.

Walmart’s “Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix” and “H-E-B Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium” were sold in several retail grocery stores across the U.S., including Tennessee and Virginia.

