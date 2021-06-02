Trump’s blog shuts down after a month

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday, May 18, 2021 that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. Attorney General Letitia James investigators are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for two years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump’s blog has been shut down, less than a month after it first launched.

Trump’s team confirmed to NewsNation the blog was shut down saying “it was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.”

The blog page now redirects to a “news” section of Trump’s former campaign website.

The now-defunct blog contained a section with posts “from the desk of Donald J. Trump” including videos and statements penned by the former president. The platform was used to connect with followers online after Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook.

The former president was banned from a multitude of social networks over concerns the former president’s words could incite violence and unrest after his supporters sieged the Capitol on Jan. 6. Rioters battled with police, smashed windows, and sent lawmakers fleeing. Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, died in the violence.

Facebook’s quasi-independent Oversight Board found the social network failed to impose the proper penalty on Trump saying “The Oversight Board has upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend Mr. Trump’s access to post content on Facebook and Instagram on January 7, 2021. However, as Facebook suspended Mr. Trump’s accounts ‘indefinitely,’ the company must reassess this penalty.”

The board ruled that Facebook must examine the “arbitrary penalty” of the indefinite suspension it imposed and decide the appropriate penalty within six months.

Last month, Twitter suspended the account “From the desk of Donald J. Trump” for its affiliation to the former president.

The account had the same name as the blog Trump launched. Twitter said the account was suspended in compliance with its ban evasion policy.

“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” Twitter said in a statement.

Trump opened an “Office of the Former President” in January that handles his duties as the former president and furthers his administration’s agenda.