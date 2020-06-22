Trump to mark completion of border wall’s 200th mile

FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, a new section of 30-foot-high “bollard style wall” is lifted into place at a construction site south of Yuma, Ariz., near the border between the United States and Mexico. The federal government is proceeding with plans for the border wall even as communities where construction is ongoing protest the presence of workers, according to court documents. On Friday, April 24, 2020 U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Arizona, and others held a press call to persuade the government to at least temporarily stop construction. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP, File)

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Yuma on Tuesday to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system between the U.S. and Mexico.

White House officials told the Yuma Sun that the president will receive a briefing on the border wall construction, then participate in a roundtable discussion with local community and elected leaders on border security.

After the roundtable, Trump will tour the border wall and thank U.S. Border Patrol and law enforcement for their efforts and then fly to Phoenix to speak at a Students for Trump convention at Dream City Church.

Expected to join Trump in Yuma are Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, and Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

Trump’s last appearance in Yuma was in 2017 when he visited with U.S. Marines and Customs and Border Protection agents.