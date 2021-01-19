Trump to depart DC for Florida ahead of Biden’s inauguration

US President Donald Trump waves to the media as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on January 12, 2021.. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is expected to leave Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, just hours before President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.

He announced earlier this month that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration, breaking with tradition. Instead, he’s expected to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump is believed to be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Trump’s plans have not been formally announced. Officials were said to be considering a color guard, military band and 21-gun salute for the event.

Trump’s No. 2, Vice President Mike Pence, is staying in the nation’s capital for the presidential transition.

Biden is expected to be sworn into office around noon EST. Tune in to NewsNation on WGN America for a special report on all of the Inauguration Day events, starting at 10 a.m. EST.

Trump’s departure means he will not take part in the tradition of the outgoing and incoming presidents traveling together from the White House to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony. He’s the first incumbent president to skip his successor’s swearing-in since Andrew Johnson.

Trump announced his plans to skip the inauguration two days after a violent mob of his supporters occupied the Capitol as Congress met to certify Biden’s Electoral College victory. It also followed several months of the president making unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Judges across the country, including some nominated by Trump, have repeatedly dismissed cases challenging the election results, and former Attorney General William Barr, a Trump ally, has said there was no sign of widespread fraud.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides, though no further details of his plans are known at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.