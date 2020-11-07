WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large group of President Trump supports are gathering outside the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse Saturday morning.
There’s approximately 100 supports in the area chanting “four more years” and “Trump 2020. ”
This comes in just a few hours after the Associated Press announced that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received enough Electoral College votes to position themselves in a solid lead.
KSN will update this story as more information becomes avaialble.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump supporters gather outside the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse in Kansas
- Current and former Tennessee elected officials react to President-elect Joe Biden reaching 270 electoral votes
- Liberty beats Virginia Tech 38-35
- Storm Team 11: More near record warmth ahead
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane, storm surge watches issued for parts of Florida as Eta gets closer