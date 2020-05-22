Breaking News
Trump says he considers houses of worship ‘essential,’ calls on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meeting in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) President Donald Trump says he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus.

Trump said, “Today I’m identifying houses of worship – churches, synagogues and mosques _ as essential places that provide essential services.”

Trump made the announcement during a hastily-arranged press conference Friday at the White House.

He said if governors don’t abide by his request, he will “override” them, though it’s unclear what authority he has to do so.

