(The Hill) – Former President Trump said Saturday that he would “probably” have to run for the White House again, alluding to a potential 2024 rematch against President Biden.

At a rally in Robstown, Texas, Trump, who was campaigning for Republicans in the state, continued to push unfounded claims that he won the 2020 election.

“I ran twice. I won twice,” he said. “I did much better the second time than I did before.”

The former president noted he got “millions more votes in 2020 than 2016 and likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.”

“And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he added.

The 45th president was greeted with chants of “we want Trump” soon after he made his announcement.

His comments teasing a potential 2024 run come just days after he was subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Trump has until Nov. 4 to produce the relevant documents and to appear for testimony on or about Nov. 14.

Multiple sources told The Hill earlier this year that Trump and his allies have discussed making an announcement about his campaign status before the mid-terms in November.

Trump has stopped short of formally announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race, which would trigger Federal Election Commission requirements about disclosing financial information and would limit how much Trump could raise from individual donors before November 2024.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released last Monday showed Trump with a 2-point lead over his successor, should he launch another bid for the White House. Forty-five percent of voters say they would support the former president for a second term in 2024, compared to 43 percent who plan to back Biden.

–Updated at 8:11 a.m.