Giuliani, Commonwealth lawyers to file new briefs on allegations of constitutional violations in General Election

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Trump campaign will continue its legal fight to halt the certification of Pennsylvania’s General Election results. Judge Matthew Brann gave both sides the remainder of the week to file updated motions following several hours of questioning in Federal Court in Williamsport Tuesday.

The president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, took up lead for the Trump Campaign in court Tuesday, continuing accusations of widespread voter fraud, although no evidence has supported that so far. State election officials want the judge to dismiss the case, and continued to ask the judge for a ruling on their motion.

The amended complaint filed by the Trump Campaign claims some 680,000 ballots were counted in Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties, where no observation was allowed by poll watchers. The amended lawsuit maintains its claim that democratic voters were treated more fairly than republican voters. They are claiming their rights under the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment were violated

“The places this happens, they just all happen to be big cities controlled by democrats. This is not an accident. You’d have to be a fool to think this is an accident,” Guliani said.

Guliani asked the court to toss out some 1.5 million votes that were counted without being observed by poll watchers.

“We have 10 times more votes than we need and we are still getting results that would overturn the results of the election,” he said.

Guliani asked the judge to deny the request from defendants to dismiss the case in order to allow them to gather and present evidence.

Pennsylvania election officials contend that those claims are unfounded and that poll watchers, from both parties, were given access. They have have dismissed the suit calling them, “garden variety irregularities.”

Attorney Daniel Donovan, who represents Secretary of Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar, argued that allegations made by Trump campaign that poll watchers allegations were removed in the amended complaint.

Eyewitness News will bring you the latest on the federal court hearings, throughout the week, on-air and online.