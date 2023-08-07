(The Hill) – Former President Trump knocked the “woke” U.S. women’s soccer team after its loss in the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup over the weekend.

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday evening.

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA,” Trump continued, taking aim at 38-year-old midfielder Megan Rapinoe.

During the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe said, “I’m not going to the f‑‑‑ing White House” if the team won, which it eventually did.

“We’re not going to be invited,” Rapinoe, a progressive LGBTQ activist, added at the time. “I doubt it.”

“Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag you carry,” Trump, who was in office at the time, wrote on Twitter after Rapinoe’s comments.

“I’m a big fan of the U.S. team and women’s soccer, but Megan should first win before she speaks! Finish the job!” Trump added.

Rapinoe was one of three U.S. players who missed the target Sunday during a 5-4 penalty shootout loss to the Swedes, ending her long and impressive international career in highly disappointing fashion.

In 2022, President Biden awarded her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom; she was the first soccer player to win the nation’s highest civilian award.