Trump congratulates wrong state for Super Bowl win

(CNN) – President Trump made a geographical mistake on Super Bowl Sunday.

Within minutes of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the big game, President Trump sent a tweet congratulating the state of Kansas.

One problem…..the team is Missouri-based.

There is a Kansas City in Kansas but the Chiefs aren’t from there.

About 10 minutes after the tweet was sent out, President Trump deleted it and sent another one with the correct state.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Kansas City Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the game’s MVP.

