Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open

Stock trader Frank Masiello works at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, following gains overseas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — An early plunge of 7% on Wall Street triggered a trading halt as a sell-off slamming global markets continued.

The Dow Jones industrials dropped more than 1,600 points, or 7%, the S&P 500 fell a similar amount. Trading resumes after 15 minutes.

The rout came after President Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered few new measures to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Benchmarks in Europe fell more than 7% even after the European Central Bank announced more stimulus measures.

World markets are enduring violent swings amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak will hit the economy.