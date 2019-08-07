Toilet explodes in Florida home during storm

(CNN) – The bathroom was definitely not a safe place in one florida home during a thunderstorm.

Marylou Ward and her husband were sitting in their home as a thunderstorm rolled through.

Minutes later, she heard a loud boom.

When she walked into the bathroom, she found the toilet in hundreds of pieces.

A plumber told the couple the lightning strike ignited methane gas that built up in the pipes and septic tanks.

“I’m not taking any showers and not going to the bathroom ever. Not when it’s thunder storming and down here, that’s a lot,” homeowner Marylou Ward said.

The blast also broke a window in the couple’s master bedroom and destroyed yard decorations.

Luckily, no one got hurt.