PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- A toddler is dead after falling from the 9th floor of a condominium.

Panama City Beach police responded to the scene at the Marisol Condominium complex around 4 p.m. Saturday in reference to a balcony fall.

After further investigation, authorities found that a 3-year-old boy who was visiting with family had fallen from the balcony.

The child was taken to Bay Medical for treatment and unfortunately did not make it.

This case is on-going.