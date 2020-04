(CNN Newsource) — Be sure to hug your little ones a little bit tighter today, it’s “National Love Our Children Day!”

This day honors all children, and encourages us to develop loving, respectful relationships with them,.

The day is also meant to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect.

In the U.S. an estimated 700,000 thousand kids each year are affected.

With many parents dealing with high levels of stress amid the coronavirus crisis, experts worry child abuse rates could go up.