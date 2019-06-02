Today is National Cancer Survivors Day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA (WFLA) - Communities around the world are celebrating National Cancer Survivors Day.

Hundreds of cities across the U.S. are holding celebrations, fun-runs, and events, all to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face.

The day gives everyone who is living with a history of cancer an opportunity to connect with other cancer survivors, celebrate milestones and recognize those who have supported them along the way.

Events also help promote more resources, research, and legislation to improve cancer survivors' quality of life.

This is the 32nd annual National Cancer Survivors Day, which is always held on the first Sunday in June.

For more information, go to NCSD.org.