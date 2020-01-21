Tim Tebow marries former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in South Africa

(CNN) – Tim Tebow is a married man.

The former NFL quarterback wed former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The couple shared their story and this exclusive photo with People Magazine.

They exchanged vows in a sunset ceremony in front of guests at a resort in the bride’s home country of South Africa.

The sports commentator says he wrote his own vows, mixing traditional lines with personal messages.

The ceremony reportedly mixed American and South African customs.

Tebow and Nel-Peters got engaged last year.