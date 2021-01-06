‘They ought to be charged to the fullest extent of the law’: Northeast Tennessee freshman congresswoman accounts U.S. Capitol breach

(WJHL) – Just days after being sworn in, freshman Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-TN 1st District) spent hours in lockdown as the U.S. Capitol was breached as lawmakers worked to certify electoral votes for the presidency.

“Every time there’s a tragedy or something that will shake the core of the nation, you’re going to learn from those problems and hopefully they’ll learn from the mistakes that happened today,” told News Channel 11.

All eyes fell on the nation’s capital as protesters entered the capitol, where lawmakers debated vote certifications. As the crowds gathered and flowed into the capitol, those lawmakers were forced into recess.

“We’re not sure who it was or what happened exactly but they overpowered the capitol police and they were coming towards the chamber, so they took us to a secure location and we sheltered in place there,” Harshbarger said.

She said those who hindered the democratic process of certifying votes should be punished.

“Look, we are a nation of laws, and as Republicans we are the law and order party, and the people who did this and breached the Capitol, they ought to be charged to the fullest extent of the law,” Harshbarger said.

While most of the protesters who laid siege on the Capitol were seen wearing and carrying pro-Trump shirts, signs and flags, Harshbarger told News Channel 11 that she does not think that President Donald Trump is to blame.

“People are accountable for what they do and this violence is, they did that, it wasn’t instigated in any way shape or form, but if they felt the need to do it, they’ll suffer the consequences, she said.

However, Harshbarger’s predecessor, Former Congressman Phil Roe, said the president does bear some of the responsibility, though he added that the protesters who rioted in Washington are not the same type of Trump-supporters who he served for the last four years in Northeast Tennessee.

“I think he does, and look, it’s not who most of the American people are that I know,” Roe said.

Roe spent 12 years in Congress and said he witnessed many protests on Capitol Hill, though all were peaceful.

“This caught me off-guard and it obviously caught the folks in D.C. off-guard because typically when you see these, they end up being very peaceful,” he said.

Harshbarger said she ran for Congress to represent the people of her district in Tennessee and these protesters would not stop her from doing just that.

“I’m just here to do my job and these protesters are not going to keep me from doing that so that’s why we’re going back, that sends a statement to the American public that we’re hereto hear their questions, to answer those, stand up for what’s right and that’s what we’re going to do,” she said.